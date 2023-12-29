Avera Medical Minute
Jimmy Rogers wants championship win for seniors after his senior year was ended by Grizzlies in 2009

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Defending National Champion Jackrabbits would love to be standing on the stage in just over a week, just like they did last year in Frisco.

And head coach Jimmy Rogers really wants that for his guys, especially the seniors. His final game was a loss to the Grizzlies in the playoffs in 2009 and last year was a lot more fun.

“It’s special. This is now my third time doing it and I want to be on that stage. Because I’ve been on the other side. Playing this team is a little unique for me because I ended my senior year of playing college football playing Montana and I surely don’t want it to be the end for this group of seniors,” Rogers said

And this group of seniors all came back hoping to be part of this again. And now they are. The team heads for Frisco on Thursday and Dakota News Now will be there with them.

