Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mama duck ‘assists’ officers in rescuing her 11 ducklings from storm drain

The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their...
The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their way back home.(League City Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (Gray News) – Officers in Texas made an exceptionally cute rescue on Christmas Day.

According to the League City Police Department, concerned residents called authorities about a mama duck losing her 11 ducklings in a storm drain.

When the officers arrived and first looked for the ducklings, they noticed the chicks were no longer near the storm grate but further down the drain.

One officer climbed into the hole and was able to rescue all 11 ducklings, but not without help from their mom.

Police said the mama duck “assisted the officers by calling her ducklings back to the opening.”

The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their way back home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities seek suspect in aggravated assault involving a gun
Interstate travel during the winter in South Dakota can be treacherous after a storm and a...
Accident on I-90 turns into hunt for missing dogs
Sioux Falls police investigating shots fired outside apartment
The newest member of the Dakota News Now family, Everest Ray Juhnke, was born on December 29....
Meet the newest member of the Dakota News Now family
A Sioux Falls man is concerned that the security company he’s contracted with could be taking...
Sioux Falls man fights security system scam

Latest News

In this month's edition of Pours at 4:00, the staff at Talking Waters Brewing Company in...
Pours at 4:00, Talking Waters Brewing Company
Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.
Woman wins $125,000 while picking up items for Christmas party
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com
On Friday afternoon, authorities in Clay County responded to a call of a small plane crash...
No injuries reported after small plane overturns on landing near Vermillion Airport