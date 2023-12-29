Avera Medical Minute
Meet the newest member of the Dakota News Now family

The newest member of the Dakota News Now family, Everest Ray Juhnke, was born on December 29....
The newest member of the Dakota News Now family, Everest Ray Juhnke, was born on December 29. Congratulations, Elle Dickau!
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are happy to announce that the newest member of the Dakota News Now family has arrived. Morning anchor Elle Dickau and her fiancé Addison Juhnke welcomed their baby boy early Friday morning.

Everest Ray Juhnke arrived around 3:31 a.m. on December 29. Everest weighs 8.14 lbs and was born at 21 inches tall.

Both mom and baby are doing well. Congratulations Elle, Addison and big sister Rosie on the latest addition to your family!

Big sister Rosie meets her little brother, Everest.
Big sister Rosie meets her little brother, Everest.(Dakota News Now)

The Washington Pavilion celebrates New Year's early for the entire family.
Washington Pavilion’s annual Noon Year’s Eve event happening Sunday
Friday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Friday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
