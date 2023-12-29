Meet the newest member of the Dakota News Now family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are happy to announce that the newest member of the Dakota News Now family has arrived. Morning anchor Elle Dickau and her fiancé Addison Juhnke welcomed their baby boy early Friday morning.

Everest Ray Juhnke arrived around 3:31 a.m. on December 29. Everest weighs 8.14 lbs and was born at 21 inches tall.

Both mom and baby are doing well. Congratulations Elle, Addison and big sister Rosie on the latest addition to your family!

Big sister Rosie meets her little brother, Everest. (Dakota News Now)

