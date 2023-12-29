Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New Iowa bill proposes making harsher penalties for swatting calls

The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The...
The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill being proposed in the Iowa legislature hopes to increase the penalties for swatting calls and decrease the number of incidents in the future.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety submitted a letter to legislatures saying that the state had seen a “significant uptick” in calls falsely reporting threat-to-life emergencies, including bomb threats and school shootings.

In 2021, the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center documented 4 swatting incidents. Just a year later, they documented 39.

The Iowa DPS says that they want to increase the penalty from a serious misdemeanor to a class D felony (or class C if the swatting call results in a person’s injury or death).

A class D felony would be punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine ranging between $1,025 and $10,245. A class C felony would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine ranging between $1,370 and $13,660.

The Department says that they hope to deter future hoaxes or false reports with the updated law.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest member of the Dakota News Now family, Everest Ray Juhnke, was born on December 29....
Meet the newest member of the Dakota News Now family
3 men arrested in connection to string of church burglaries in Lincoln Co.
3 men arrested for attempted burglary in Lincoln Co.
Arrest made in southwest Sioux Falls aggravated assault
Watertown police are asking for residents near Lake Kampeska to check security footage after...
2 Watertown men arrested for stealing from mailboxes around Lake Kampeska
Interstate travel during the winter in South Dakota can be treacherous after a storm and a...
Accident on I-90 turns into hunt for missing dogs

Latest News

Saturday Evening's First Alert Forecast
An animal rescue for cats was in Sioux Falls on Saturday to encourage residents to ring in the...
Kitten League encourages supporting local rescue and adoption programs
Saturday’s event aligned with their mission of helping abandoned animals find new homes and...
Almost Home Canine Rescue hosts meet and greet for five dogs looking for forever homes
Kitten League encourages supporting local rescue and adoption programs
The Kitten League encourages supporting local rescue and adoption programs
Almost Home started in 2018 and is based out of Sioux Falls with a large presence in Madison.
Almost Home Canine Rescue hosts meet and greet for five dogs looking for forever homes