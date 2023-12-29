New Iowa bill proposes making harsher penalties for swatting calls

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill being proposed in the Iowa legislature hopes to increase the penalties for swatting calls and decrease the number of incidents in the future.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety submitted a letter to legislatures saying that the state had seen a “significant uptick” in calls falsely reporting threat-to-life emergencies, including bomb threats and school shootings.

In 2021, the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center documented 4 swatting incidents. Just a year later, they documented 39.

The Iowa DPS says that they want to increase the penalty from a serious misdemeanor to a class D felony (or class C if the swatting call results in a person’s injury or death).

A class D felony would be punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine ranging between $1,025 and $10,245. A class C felony would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine ranging between $1,370 and $13,660.

The Department says that they hope to deter future hoaxes or false reports with the updated law.

