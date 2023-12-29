VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday afternoon, authorities in Clay County responded to a call of a small plane crash near the Vermillion Airport.

According to the Clay County Sheriff, when units arrived, they found the plane upside down near the airport, in line with the runway.

The plane’s two occupants had gotten out on their own and weren’t injured.

It was discovered that the pilot was experiencing engine failure and attempted to land in a harvested field in line with the runway.

The snow prevented the plane from rolling smoothly and the plane overturned forward.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

No injuries reported after small plane overturns on landing near Vermillion Airport (Clay County Sheriff on Facebook)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.