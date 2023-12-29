Pours at 4:00, Talking Waters Brewing Company

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - There was a void for a craft brewery in the western Minnesota area between Detroit Lakes and Marshall.

The voice of opportunity gave some friends the idea of filling that void during the summer of 2016.

“It was just some buddies getting together having craft beers talking about what we would like to see in our community,” said co-owner and head brewer Nick Patton. “Since nobody else was doing it, we decided to do it ourselves.”

The founders wanted to find a name that resonated with the community and tied into the natural world of western Minnesota. They looked no further than Lac Qui Parle, the nearby lake which is the French translation of the Dakota name lake that speaks. Patton says talking waters is the wordplay that represents the history of the area.

That history, of course, did not have too much in terms of craft beer, so when the first idea of a taproom-only brewery took a backseat, Patton and the rest of the ownership realized they had something pretty special.

“For us to grow, we needed to get our beer to a larger population than just Montevideo. We’re as far east as Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester, Marshall, Moorhead, and Detroit Lakes,” Patton said.

Like the name of the brewery, the beers also have some unique characteristics behind their names and what they are. “Farmers’ Tan is definitely one of our flagship beers that we have all the time. It kind of speaks to our community here.”

A good portion of Minnesota is aware of Talking Waters, but hometown support speaks volumes.

Growing relationships by supporting non-profits and local organizations is one way staff helps foster that relationship and they often do so through their monthly pint night. On the third Wednesday of every month, a new charity will receive proceeds from that night. A dollar off of every pint is donated to that day’s particular charity.

