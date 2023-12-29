Ron DeSantis holding virtual town hall with Gray TV

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (Gray TV) – With the Iowa Caucuses entering the final stretch, Iowa’s Gray Television Stations will host virtual town halls with the top candidates to answer questions you want to ask.

Iowa Political Director Dave Price will sit down one-on-one with the candidates for the Republican nomination which will be streamed on the websites and apps for Gray TV stations covering Iowa, including this one.

Ron DeSantis is the first to agree to take part in the virtual town hall live on January 2nd at 7:00 PM. Now we need your help. Submit your question for Mr. DeSantis by using this form. We’ll compile a list of your questions to ask him during the live town hall.

We’ve also requested similar town hall interviews with Nikki Haley and Donald Trump. We’ll let you know once those are scheduled and will be looking for your help again with what you want to ask them.

