SOUND: Justin Jefferson believes in his fellow Vikings after Christmas Eve loss to Detroit

(Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings still have a chance to make the playoffs if they win out and a few things go their way.

Rookie Jaren Hall will get the start Sunday night against Green Bay and Captain Justin Jefferson, who had a big game in the loss to Detroit, says there’s no way he or his team are folding up the tent for the season.

“I feel like that’s a question for the whole team to answer. I mean I’m going to give everything that I can for this team and for this organization for us to keep winning. I always will be that leader, that captain on this team. I will definitely carry that C on my chest with honor. So as long as we have opportunities to go out there and play this game, they’re gonna get the best out of me every single time,” Jefferson said.

