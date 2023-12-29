South Sioux City woman repurposing flower arrangements to spread kindness in Siouxland

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KTIV) - Flower arrangements often only have one purpose.

One woman in South Sioux City, Nebraska is making the most of arrangements donated from celebrations of lives, weddings, and more. And KTIV’s Meteorologist Jacob Howard got the chance to help make those arrangements and pass out flowers to a local nursing home, Charter Senior Living.

Robyn Lieber takes “twice blessed bouquets” which are personal-sized flower arrangements to several nursing homes in the area, she is the woman behind the mission.

As a part of her nonprofit “Sweet Like Honey,” she takes apart bigger arrangements and builds personalized-sized ones, called “twice-blessed bouquets.”

"I think flowers are about the best thing on earth," said Charter Senior Living Resident Carla MacFarlane after being handed her flower arrangement. "Well, I think it was something to look forward to and appreciate that. To be able to be given twice makes it even more special."

Lieber added, “It isn’t about me. It’s about just keep handing out kindness to people.”

Sweet like Honey makes the most of each flower arrangement given to the nonprofit.

Families, funeral homes, and strangers donate the flowers.

Robyn, right, from Sweet Like Honey stopped by to share her wonderful flower bouquets and to put a smile on the resident's faces. She often stops by Charter Senior Living of Northpark Place. (KTIV)

“I sit on that bench, and when I do it, sometimes I cry. I because it’s a sad situation. but I pray for ‘em because they’re going through a whole new season without that person and I consider it a true honor to give back love to other people because it is in honor of their loved ones,” Lieber shared.

She said it’s to create a culture of kindness in Siouxland that includes everybody.

Lieber added a handwritten note in each bouquet, carefully crafted, ready to pass out the flowers to seniors and even to strangers in the area.

“I had ten bouquets ready to go one day and I said ‘Lord, you just have to show me where to go.’ One day. I don’t drink coffee, but I went to Scooters and I went through the drive-thru and I got up there and I just said, ‘Could I bless you two girls with the bout of flowers? ‘Oh my gosh, those are for us?’ You know that’s the number one reason I love to do this, the reactions, the love,” explained Lieber.

Proving kindness can go a long way if you help spread it.

Sweet like Honey was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Missouri River Historical Development for a future storefront location for the non-profit.

If you would like to donate or follow along on Lieber’s journey of passing out kindness like the flowers, click here to find her Facebook group.

Sweet Like Honey is based on a Facebook Group created by Robyn Lieber where you can find simple, inexpensive ideas of how to show kindness & compassion to others & in the process be blessed yourself. The name is inspired by the bible verse, Proverbs 16:24 "Kind words are like honey-sweet to the soul and healthy for the body." (KTIV)

