Study says 96,000 SD residents are food insecure, ‘A wake-up call’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A New study from the US Census Bureau showed an increase in food-insecure households in 2023 and the USDA said 10.9% of South Dakotans lived in food-insecure households between 2020 and 2022.

Hunger Free America and Feeding South Dakota are hoping for change.

South Dakota is not alone. Every state has seen this increase in food-insecure homes. Hunger Free America attributes this surge to the expiration of the expanded child tax credit and universal school meals. They call these numbers a “wake-up call.”

Recent numbers have come in to prove what places like Feeding South Dakota and Hunger Free America have been seeing in their programs this year.

The Census Bureau’s household Pulse Survey showed a 53.5% increase in people without enough to eat compared to 2021. At that time, there were 41,097 food-insecure homes, that number has increased to 63,078.

“We’ve been seeing it hit before that data has been able to confirm it and it just shows that hunger exists everywhere. It exists in every county to some degree in South Dakota,” said Stacey Andernacht, the Marketing and Communications Director for Feeding South Dakota.

Demand for food services and programs is higher than before. Factors range from inflated costs at the grocery store, less donated food and the federal aid cuts for SNAP and WIC programs.

“We hope this report is a wake-up call for federal, state and local officials to number one, ensure that we have higher wages, number two, have adequate, sufficient government safety net and three, make sure charities have enough resources to help fill in the gaps,” said CEO of Hunger Free America, Joel Berg.

Another factor is the extension of the Farm Bill. The bill helps fund nutrition programs and non-profits fighting hunger. Andernacht said that the one-year extension instead of renewal may not do enough to meet demand.

“We’re still receiving funding on those nutrition programs and those commodity programs, but they’re being funded at the amount that they were at five years ago,” Andernacht said. “As we come into a renewal of the farm bill, it can be done sooner rather than later and the improvements can be made to bring it up to speed with what we’re seeing in the economy today.”

The change that Hunger Free America wants relies on volunteers and donations, but also legislation to fund safety net programs to keep up with demand and legislation to prevent situations where families could become food insecure.

“We could fix it just within a few years if we had the political will to do it,” Berg explained. “If I could get the ghost of George McGovern to come back and haunt everyone in the Dakotas saying, ‘why aren’t you following the great bi-partisan tradition of fighting hunger?’, I’d do it. Two great South Dakota leaders, George McGovern and Tom Daschle, were national leaders in the fight to end hunger in America. That was a time when there really was bipartisan support. The late, great Bob Dole of another plains state, Kansas, really teamed up to create the modern nutrition assistance safety net. That’s why it’s so heartbreaking and frankly infuriating that we’ve lost that bipartisan support for a stronger safety net.”

Feeding South Dakota and Hunger Free America continue to prepare for future demand. It’s difficult to predict food insecurity, but they believe it will continue to increase or stay the same.

