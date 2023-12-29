Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Another round of patchy fog will be developing this morning across the region, but then we’re going to be looking at more sunshine for the day along with mild temperatures. Watch out for some slick spots on the roads this morning! Highs by the afternoon will be above freezing and in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will be comparable with sunshine and highs in the 30s as dry weather and improving conditions continue. A few more clouds will be back for New Year’s Eve on Sunday and thanks to a strong cold front moving through we’ll fall to the 20s for highs that day and lows that night and into New Year’s Day morning will be in the single digits. Make sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out and about for New Year’s Eve!

Our weather looks to remain pretty dry for next week. Highs will mainly be above normal and in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

