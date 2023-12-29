Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend

Dry weather will be staying
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Another round of patchy fog will be developing this morning across the region, but then we’re going to be looking at more sunshine for the day along with mild temperatures. Watch out for some slick spots on the roads this morning! Highs by the afternoon will be above freezing and in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will be comparable with sunshine and highs in the 30s as dry weather and improving conditions continue. A few more clouds will be back for New Year’s Eve on Sunday and thanks to a strong cold front moving through we’ll fall to the 20s for highs that day and lows that night and into New Year’s Day morning will be in the single digits. Make sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out and about for New Year’s Eve!

Our weather looks to remain pretty dry for next week. Highs will mainly be above normal and in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities seek suspect in aggravated assault involving a gun
Sioux Falls police investigating shots fired outside apartment
Interstate travel during the winter in South Dakota can be treacherous after a storm and a...
Accident on I-90 turns into hunt for missing dogs
Joe Gow was terminated as University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor by a vote of the...
University chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn
A Sioux Falls man is concerned that the security company he’s contracted with could be taking...
Sioux Falls man fights security system scam

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Skies clearing for Friday leading to a mild couple of days before a cooler New Year’s Eve
Tyler Roney's Thursday Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Light snow through tonight then we dry out once again for awhile
Tyler Roney's Wednesday Evening Forecast