Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two seats remain vacant while the legislative session looms

The house seat for District 34 and the senate seat for District 35 remain vacant.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s less than two weeks to the opening of the 2024 South Dakota Legislative Session and Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to announce replacements for two West River seats.

The house seat for District 34 and the senate seat for District 35 remain vacant.

The reason for the delay is largely procedural. When Jessica Castleberry resigned from her senate seat, a request was sent by the Governor’s Office to the state Supreme Court to determine if Castleberry violated the state constitution regarding conflicts of interest.

Additionally, an inquiry into a candidates’ qualifications must be held to determine if they are the right fit for the job. This inquiry will not happen until the Supreme Court issues a response.

The Governor’s Office is requesting their questions be answered before the start of the 2024 legislative session, at which point the appointments will be made.

We asked the Republican Party in Pennington County who they would like to see appointed and they declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities seek suspect in aggravated assault involving a gun
Sioux Falls police investigating shots fired outside apartment
Interstate travel during the winter in South Dakota can be treacherous after a storm and a...
Accident on I-90 turns into hunt for missing dogs
A Sioux Falls man is concerned that the security company he’s contracted with could be taking...
Sioux Falls man fights security system scam
Joe Gow was terminated as University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor by a vote of the...
University chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn

Latest News

Friday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Friday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Friday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Friday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Hoop City Classic brings wins for Sioux Valley and Viborg-Hurley
Hoop City Classic brings wins for Sioux Valley and Viborg-Hurley
Augie Hockey traveling to Notre Dame for another memorable first year game
Augie Hockey traveling to Notre Dame for another memorable first year game
And head coach Jimmy Rogers really wants that for his guys, especially the seniors. His final...
Jimmy Rogers wants championship win for seniors after his senior year was ended by Grizzlies in 2009