Washington Pavilion’s annual Noon Year’s Eve event happening Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, the Washington Pavilion will be celebrating New Year’s a little early. For families wanting to celebrate the New Year without having to stay awake until midnight, they could be celebrating New Year’s at noon.

“Our museum is open at noon on Sunday. We’ll have our balloon drop at 12:30 p.m. We will also have activities in our maker spaces like a time capsule that you can create with your family to celebrate the new year and at 3 p.m., we’re playing Back to the Future in our Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium,” said Molly Grogan, Director of Education Programming and Exhibits at the Washington Pavilion.

Grogan said the event was started to give more options to families to create new traditions.

“So, we started Noon Year’s Eve because I know as a parent, I’m not keeping my kids up until midnight to celebrate the New Year, but it’s something exciting. You want to celebrate traditions and celebrate with your family, so we started Noon Years Eve as a way to celebrate the New Year. Let your kids run around, have fun, get tired, go to bed early, then you can celebrate the New Year how you want to as a parent,” said Grogan.

Looking back on 2023, the Pavilion made improvements to the planetarium, added a water play area, updated the cafe and concessions, as well as acquiring Parlour Ice Cream House, and moved its operations to the second floor.

More improvements are on the way for 2024.

“Looking ahead to 2024, we’re excited to do some work on our second-floor space floor. So, we will start a pretty big project to renovate and reimagine space and technology for our community,” said Grogan.

