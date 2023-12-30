2 Watertown men arrested for stealing from mailboxes around Lake Kampeska

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown police are asking for residents near Lake Kampeska to check security footage after two men were arrested for allegedly stealing from dozens of mailboxes.

On Friday around 10:50 p.m., authorities received a report of suspects in a gray Chevrolet taking mail from numerous mailboxes around Lake Kampeska.

A vehicle matching the description was found and stopped on North Lake Drive.

Officers learned that the driver, 27-year-old Thomas Breese, and the passenger, 24-year-old Jarid Armstrong, had opened hundreds of mailboxes and stolen mail from dozens, taking gift cards, packages and personal mail.

Officers recovered hundreds of pieces of discarded mail in ditches and roadways on North and South Lake Drive.

Breese was cited on state charges for multiple counts of petty theft, several traffic offenses, and littering.

Armstrong was cited on state charges for numerous counts of petty theft.

Further SD State charges are pending. This case will also be turned over to investigators with the U.S. Postal Service for consideration of federal charges.

The Watertown Police Department asked that residents in the area who have surveillance footage of the suspects or vehicle contact them.

WPD also offered tips for avoiding mail theft, including promptly picking up mail, not sending cash, making arrangements for package pickup and filing change of address forms when you move.

