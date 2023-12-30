3 men arrested for attempted burglary in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three men are behind bars after authorities said they tried to break into a church.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they had been investigating several church burglaries in the area.

They had suspected a church south of Canton was going to be the target of another burglary and stationed two deputies inside the church on Thursday night.

Two men came up to the back door and attempted to get it open, before leaving.

The suspects were seen leaving in a black Chevrolet.

The vehicle was located and a 31-year-old male from Hawarden, a 27-year-old male from Sheldon and a 19-year-old male from Sioux Center were taken into custody.

Deputies discovered methamphetamine, burglary tools and other items of interest relating to burglaries.

All three were transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and booked on charges of burglary 3rd degree, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and ingesting a controlled substance.

The driver had an additional charge for having forged paper plates.

