Almost Home Canine Rescue hosts meet and greet for five dogs looking for forever homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pomegranate Market in Sioux Falls teamed up with a local pet rescue on Saturday afternoon and invited guests to sit down with dogs to potentially take home.

Almost Home Canine Rescue brought five of their rescue dogs out from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a meet and greet.

Almost Home started in 2018 and is based out of Sioux Falls with a large presence in Madison.

Saturday’s event aligned with their mission of helping abandoned animals find new homes and the need has been strong.

“With one of our local dog rescues being on an intake hold, it’s going to be really hard if we end up having to go on an intake hold as well and not be able to take in the dogs that are sick and have injuries and things like that just because of our financials,” Katie Day, the director of Almost Home said. “Any support that we can get, adoptions and financial donations are huge right now.”

You can donate to Almost Home Canine Rescue here.

