Close games highlight second day of Hoop City Classic

While Mitchell girl’s basketball dominated, many games at Friday’s Hoop City Classic action came down to the wire.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Mitchell girl’s basketball dominated, many games at Friday’s Hoop City Classic action came down to the wire.

Click the video player above to view highlights from the Corn Palace. Scores from Friday’s games are listed below.

Girls scores:

- Campbell County (WY)-60, Rapid City Christian-31

- 5AA Aberdeen Central-49, Thunder Basin (WY)-41

- Mitchell-53, Thunder Basin (WY)-26

Boys scores:

- Waconia (MN)-80, Campbell County(WY)-55

- 5A Pine Ridge-73, Groton Area-62

- 1A Sioux Falls Christian-67, DeLaSalle (MN)-63

- 4B White River-49, Lower Brule-30

- Cordova (TN)-63, 2A Hamlin-57

- Totino Grace (MN)-69, Wauwatosa West (WI)-55

- 2AA Mitchell-54, Thunder Basin (WY)-26

