Dakota News Now revisits top 10 stories of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking back at the stories that connected most with viewers and garnered the most attention over the last year.
Below are the top 10 stories from 2023:
10. First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
First responders were at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon in response to an incident.
9. Lake Madison accident: Remembering Emmy Gorman
As many families caught up from extended time away from work for the July 4th holiday, one family tried to make sense of tragedy.
8. Final Sturgis Rally stats released
The Department of Public Safety released data from this year’s Sturgis Rally that showed both drug arrests and accidents were up this year.
7. Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
Damon Whitfield and his driving partner Hector are cross-country truck drivers traveling from the East Coast to the West Coast. But a quick pit stop to eat and shower at the gas station Denny’s off Interstate 29 put Damon and Hector in a difficult position.
6. Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
It was one of the largest trucking companies in the nation. More than 30,000 workers — including hundreds in Sioux Falls — were out of a job after ‘Yellow Corp’ called it quits.
5. Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
Six Mitchell Legion baseball players accused of rape had their initial appearance in a Pennington County court after player misconduct allegations surfaced.
4. Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18 of this year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 were reported missing in South Dakota.
3. South Dakota representative announces resignation
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced that she resigned from the state House of Representatives, citing ongoing health issues.
2. Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident that happened over the Fourth of July weekend on Lake Madison.
1. Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Disgraced former South Dakota state senate candidate Joel Koskan was sentenced to ten years in state prison on two charges of incest.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.