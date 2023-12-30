Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now revisits top 10 stories of 2023

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking back at the stories that connected most with viewers and garnered the most attention over the last year.

Below are the top 10 stories from 2023:

10. First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident

First responders were at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon in response to an incident.

DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident(Dakota News Now)
9. Lake Madison accident: Remembering Emmy Gorman

As many families caught up from extended time away from work for the July 4th holiday, one family tried to make sense of tragedy.

Lake Madison accident: Remembering Emmy Gorman
Lake Madison accident: Remembering Emmy Gorman(Dakota News Now)
8. Final Sturgis Rally stats released

The Department of Public Safety released data from this year’s Sturgis Rally that showed both drug arrests and accidents were up this year.

Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.(Juliana Alford)
7. Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’

Damon Whitfield and his driving partner Hector are cross-country truck drivers traveling from the East Coast to the West Coast. But a quick pit stop to eat and shower at the gas station Denny’s off Interstate 29 put Damon and Hector in a difficult position.

Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”(Cordell Wright)
6. Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy

It was one of the largest trucking companies in the nation. More than 30,000 workers — including hundreds in Sioux Falls — were out of a job after ‘Yellow Corp’ called it quits.

Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy(Cordell Wright)
5. Mitchell baseball players charged with rape

Six Mitchell Legion baseball players accused of rape had their initial appearance in a Pennington County court after player misconduct allegations surfaced.

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell(Pennington County)
4. Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18 of this year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 were reported missing in South Dakota.

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
3. South Dakota representative announces resignation

Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced that she resigned from the state House of Representatives, citing ongoing health issues.

Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of Representatives, citing ongoing health issues.(Courtesy of Johnny Sundby Photography)
2. Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident that happened over the Fourth of July weekend on Lake Madison.

File image
File image(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
1. Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Disgraced former South Dakota state senate candidate Joel Koskan was sentenced to ten years in state prison on two charges of incest.

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading guilty to two charges of incest.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)

