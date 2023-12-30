Dakota News Now revisits top 10 stories of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking back at the stories that connected most with viewers and garnered the most attention over the last year.

Below are the top 10 stories from 2023:

First responders were at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon in response to an incident.

As many families caught up from extended time away from work for the July 4th holiday, one family tried to make sense of tragedy.

The Department of Public Safety released data from this year’s Sturgis Rally that showed both drug arrests and accidents were up this year.

Damon Whitfield and his driving partner Hector are cross-country truck drivers traveling from the East Coast to the West Coast. But a quick pit stop to eat and shower at the gas station Denny’s off Interstate 29 put Damon and Hector in a difficult position.

It was one of the largest trucking companies in the nation. More than 30,000 workers — including hundreds in Sioux Falls — were out of a job after ‘Yellow Corp’ called it quits.

Six Mitchell Legion baseball players accused of rape had their initial appearance in a Pennington County court after player misconduct allegations surfaced.

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18 of this year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 were reported missing in South Dakota.

Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced that she resigned from the state House of Representatives, citing ongoing health issues.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident that happened over the Fourth of July weekend on Lake Madison.

Disgraced former South Dakota state senate candidate Joel Koskan was sentenced to ten years in state prison on two charges of incest.

