Downtown Sioux Falls businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve

As 2023 winds down, bars and restaurants are pushing through a busy season and preparing for the last big night of the year.
By Parker Brown
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As 2023 winds down, bars and restaurants are pushing through a busy season and preparing for the last big night of the year.

Places like PAve, Lucky’s, the Orion Pub and Fernson Brewing, to name a few, often see a rise in sales leading up to and on New Year’s Eve. The excitement is there despite the work of getting ready for the ball to drop.

Fernson Brewing Downtown taproom manager Carlos Camacho said that every year, they are open on New Year’s Eve and even sometimes hold a special event for customers to ring in the new year.

“I have been here since we opened in 2019, so four years now, going on five,” Camacho said. “We’ll take anyone that comes in, help celebrate New Year’s Eve and get ready for the new year.”

Fernson is not alone. Phillips Avenue and the streets nearby are filled with places that will be open and busy on that night.

New Year’s is not the only factor driving sales. Sometimes, it’s everything around the holiday season that brings people in.

“Big spike in business, especially around that week period between Christmas and New Year’s,” Camacho explained. “A lot of families that are back in town like to go out and kind of have fun and it’s really nice when a holiday kind of falls on the weekend or at least on the end of the weekend because that just incentivizes people to come out a lot more.”

This busy stretch is important to the success of downtown locations and they are grateful to see foot traffic regardless of whether they step into their business or not.

“A lot of times it’s hard for people to want to go out when it’s cold, but when they have family and friends in town telling them, ‘Let’s go do something,’ we hope that they can come here and help celebrate that they’re all together or at least explore downtown in general and give us a chance,” Camacho said.

Another thing that drives sales further into the month of January for downtown businesses is the annual downtown Burger Battle.

Ferson is looking forward to launching their coffee program and will open earlier in early 2024.

