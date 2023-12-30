Inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic tips off at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic got underway Friday at the Sanford Pentagon, with all four public high schools in Sioux Falls squaring off on Heritage Court.

Girls scores:

- Sioux Falls Roosevelt-61, Sioux Falls Lincoln-33

- 4AA Sioux Falls Jefferson-69, 3AA Sioux Falls Washington-52

Boys scores:

- 5AA Sioux Falls Lincoln-60, 3AA Sioux Falls Roosevelt-52

- Sioux Falls Washington-66, Sioux Falls Jefferson-51

