Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic tips off at Sanford Pentagon

The inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic got underway Friday at the Sanford Pentagon, with all four public high schools in Sioux Falls squaring off.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic got underway Friday at the Sanford Pentagon, with all four public high schools in Sioux Falls squaring off on Heritage Court.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Friday’s action. Scores for all four games are listed below.

Girls scores:

- Sioux Falls Roosevelt-61, Sioux Falls Lincoln-33

- 4AA Sioux Falls Jefferson-69, 3AA Sioux Falls Washington-52

Boys scores:

- 5AA Sioux Falls Lincoln-60, 3AA Sioux Falls Roosevelt-52

- Sioux Falls Washington-66, Sioux Falls Jefferson-51

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest member of the Dakota News Now family, Everest Ray Juhnke, was born on December 29....
Meet the newest member of the Dakota News Now family
Interstate travel during the winter in South Dakota can be treacherous after a storm and a...
Accident on I-90 turns into hunt for missing dogs
Authorities seek suspect in aggravated assault involving a gun
Sioux Falls police investigating shots fired outside apartment
Arrest made in southwest Sioux Falls aggravated assault

Latest News

Augie Hockey traveling to Notre Dame for another memorable first year game
Augie Hockey traveling to Notre Dame for another memorable first year game
Hoop City Classic brings wins for Sioux Valley and Viborg-Hurley
Hoop City Classic brings wins for Sioux Valley and Viborg-Hurley
And head coach Jimmy Rogers really wants that for his guys, especially the seniors. His final...
Jimmy Rogers wants championship win for seniors after his senior year was ended by Grizzlies in 2009
The Minnesota Vikings still have a chance to make the playoffs if they win out and a few...
SOUND: Justin Jefferson believes in his fellow Vikings after Christmas Eve loss to Detroit
The fourth-ranked O’Gorman boys had practiced just once since last Friday before their game at...
Holidays didn’t slow down #4 O’Gorman with 61-39 win over Tea