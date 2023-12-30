Kitten League encourages supporting local rescue and adoption programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An animal rescue for cats was in Sioux Falls on Saturday to encourage residents to ring in the new year by making an adoption.

The Kitten League was at PetSmart from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. helping connect families with loving cats to find them new homes.

The Kitten League is a feline advocacy group that is entirely foster-based with no facility, relying exclusively on volunteers and donations.

“If you want your money to stay local and help the local problem, support your local rescues,” said Kitten League founder Heather Swanson. “Make sure you know what your local rescue that you’re supporting is doing. How are they taking animals from the other side of the state? Are they taking animals from your backyard? That’s important. If you want to feel like you have hands-on, then make sure the rescue you’re supporting does what you want them to do.”

The Kitten League is at PetSmart most Saturdays and you can learn about adoption times on their social media.

