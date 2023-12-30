Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kitten League encourages supporting local rescue and adoption programs

Kitten League encourages supporting local rescue and adoption programs
Kitten League encourages supporting local rescue and adoption programs(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An animal rescue for cats was in Sioux Falls on Saturday to encourage residents to ring in the new year by making an adoption.

The Kitten League was at PetSmart from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. helping connect families with loving cats to find them new homes.

The Kitten League is a feline advocacy group that is entirely foster-based with no facility, relying exclusively on volunteers and donations.

“If you want your money to stay local and help the local problem, support your local rescues,” said Kitten League founder Heather Swanson. “Make sure you know what your local rescue that you’re supporting is doing. How are they taking animals from the other side of the state? Are they taking animals from your backyard? That’s important. If you want to feel like you have hands-on, then make sure the rescue you’re supporting does what you want them to do.”

The Kitten League is at PetSmart most Saturdays and you can learn about adoption times on their social media.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest member of the Dakota News Now family, Everest Ray Juhnke, was born on December 29....
Meet the newest member of the Dakota News Now family
3 men arrested in connection to string of church burglaries in Lincoln Co.
3 men arrested for attempted burglary in Lincoln Co.
Arrest made in southwest Sioux Falls aggravated assault
Interstate travel during the winter in South Dakota can be treacherous after a storm and a...
Accident on I-90 turns into hunt for missing dogs
It was discovered that the pilot was experiencing engine failure and attempted to land in a...
No injuries reported after small plane overturns on landing near Vermillion Airport

Latest News

Almost Home started in 2018 and is based out of Sioux Falls with a large presence in Madison.
Almost Home Canine Rescue hosts meet and greet for five dogs looking for forever homes
Dakota News Now at 6 p.m.
Dakota News Now Saturday 6 p.m. newscast
Dakota News Now is looking back at the stories that connected most with viewers and garnered...
Dakota News Now revisits top 10 stories of 2023
"SD State Historical Society Governor's Awards for History" previous winners.
SD State Historical Society seeking Governor’s Awards for History nominations