Public Utilities Commission reminding residents to keep gas meters clear of snow and ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the snowy season approaching, South Dakota officials sent out a reminder to residents to keep their natural gas meters clear of snow and ice.

“Gas equipment requires adequate airflow for safe combustion and proper venting of appliances to prevent a dangerous carbon monoxide situation. When frozen precipitation accumulates on a meter, it can cause the regulator or meter to malfunction, can lead to a gas leak, and is a serious safety risk,” explained PUC Vice Chairman Gary Hanson.

While the meters are designed to withstand the elements, snow and ice can still do serious damage.

“Accumulation of snow and ice on gas meters has the potential to contribute to leaks and malfunctions,” stated PUC Chairperson Kristie Fiegen. “We want every South Dakotan to be safe and warm this season. Regularly checking to ensure snow and ice is not building up around meters and vents should be part of your regular winter home maintenance.”

Officials said if you are unable to remove the ice buildup, to call your service provider for assistance.

For more tips about natural gas safety, visit the PUC website.

