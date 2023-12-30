Avera Medical Minute
SD State Historical Society seeking Governor’s Awards for History nominations

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Historical Society announced they are now accepting nominations for the Governor’s Awards for History.

The Governor’s Awards for History are awarded to individuals, teachers and organizations who “exhibit meritorious endeavors in the field of history in South Dakota.”

Nomination forms can be found on the State Historical Society’s website or by contacting Kevin Larsen, Awards Coordinator, at Kevin.Larsen@state.sd.us or by calling 605-773-6000.

Nomination forms are due by Feb. 28.

The award winners will be announced during the society’s annual history conference on April 5 and 6 in Pierre.

