South Dakota can’t catch North Dakota State in conference home opener

VERMILLION , S.D. (Dakota News Now) - North Dakota State senior guard Heaven Hamling dropped 24 points as the Bison defeated the Coyotes 84-69 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Friday night.

North Dakota State (6-6, 1-0 Summit), which returns its core lineup from its best season in nearly two decades, was picked second in the Summit League’s preseason poll. Hamling and sophomore Elle Evans, who had a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards, were selected to the preseason all-league first team.

The loss ends South Dakota’s (10-4, 0-1) seven-game winning streak entering conference play.

Evans set the tone early by scoring the first seven points in the game as South Dakota had three turnovers in its first four possessions.

South Dakota cut an 18-point deficit down to nine at the half with senior forward Tori DePerry scoring seven of her nine points during the final four minutes of the second quarter.

NDSU put a stop to the Coyotes’ momentum coming out of the halftime break, again scoring the first seven points of the half. The Bison shot 76 percent in the third frame and extended the lead to as much as 24. Bison freshman Abby Krzewinski scored nine of her 14 points in the third quarter during NDSU’s run. She was 6-of-7 from the floor during the game.

South Dakota outscored NDSU by six in the final frame as NDSU went on to win by 15. Junior guard Grace Larkins was the lone Coyote in double figures with 17 points.

North Dakota State shot 54.2 percent (32-of-59) from the floor to South Dakota’s 41.4 percent (24-of-58). Friday night marked just the second time this season the Coyotes’ opponent posted a better field-goal percentage.

South Dakota resumes action Sunday with a New Year’s Eve game at Omaha. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. inside Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Recap courtesy of USD Sports Information.

