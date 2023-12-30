Start of ice fishing season delayed after unseasonably warm December

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - So far, mild weather and shaky ice have spoiled early ice fishing season across the region.

According to General Manager of Dakota Angler, Josh Heitkamp, the area’s ice fishing season appears to be delayed about a month due to the unseasonably warm start to winter.

When it comes to deciding how many days of sub-freezing temperatures would be needed to get the ice fishing season going again, Heitkamp had some tips on the best ways to know if it’s safe to get on the ice.

“There’s not a real true rule of thumb for temperature mainly due to the wind, right? So you could be zero degrees. But if you have a 30-mile-an-hour wind, you won’t be building any ice really at all right? You need a calm day to get that first layer of ice down and then it can be windy as long as it’s not breaking it up. A spud bar which is a long metal bar to use as you’re sticking into the ice as you’re walking to make sure your next step is going to be a safe one,” Heitkamp explained.

Ben Peterson, one of the fishing managers at Scheels, said a major piece of equipment you will need to be sure it’s safe to start your ice fishing season is a spud bar.

“The biggest thing would be the spud bar,” Peterson said. “It’s a heavy-weight bar. What you do is when you are walking on the ice you hit the ice out front of you, usually give it a real hard whack, pretty much just as hard as you can hit the ice. Any time that bar goes through the ice, it’s not safe to be walked on,”

Experts also said it’s a great idea to ice fish with a partner and tell people where you plan to be and how long you plan to be out.

