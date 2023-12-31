Avera Medical Minute
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana

The three kidnapping suspects are from Rapid City and Edgemont
Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two people from Rapid City and another from Edgemont were arrested in Wisconsin Saturday, charged with kidnapping a minor. They are Zachary Delozier, 27, of Edgemont; and Sara Gaudino, 23, and Isaiah Schryvers, 24, both of Rapid City,

An alert was issued Saturday on an Indiana girl who went missing. About the time of her disappearance a white Dodge Caravan with one or two men in it was spotted in the area. Later Saturday, law enforcement was tipped that a vehicle matching a description in the kidnapping was at a Wisconsin convenience store. Police and sheriff’s deputies were able to stop the vehicle on a highway where they rescued the girl and arrested the three South Dakotans.

The three people are now in the Iowa County, Wisc., jail. They will more than likely be extradited to Indiana to face the kidnapping charge.

Police did not release a motive for the kidnapping.

