Augustana falls in South Bend to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana Vikings hockey (6-9-2) dropped a Saturday night affair to Notre Dame (9-8-2, 4-4-2 B1G) inside the Compton Family Ice Arena. Kayden Hargraves made 33 saves on 38 shots faced in his second career start.

Notre Dame opened the game early as Trevor Janicke sneaked the rubber past Hargraves from out in front of the net. As the Vikings battled their way through the remaining 15 minutes of play in the first frame, the offensive opportunities were small as Notre Dame controlled a majority of possession. Will Svenddal and Will Howard played strong defensively as they soaked up a period-high two blocked shots.

Augustana found a burst of offense in the early minutes of the second period as Luke Mobley recorded his seventh goal of the season on the power play. Mobley sniped in a top-shelf shot off passes from Brett Meerman and Ryan Naumovski.

Notre Dame bounced back to regain the lead as Cole Knuble slotted in his first goal of the game from the top of the circle with just over five minutes remaining in the second period. Hargraves bounced back seconds later as he stretched out to diminish an open-net opportunity for the Fighting Irish. The second frame ended with a score of 2-1.

After a tightly contested third period, Notre Dame found its third goal of the night with just under nine minutes to play as Knuble took advantage of an Augustana turnover to net his second of the night.

The Fighting Irish continued its third period momentum as it piled on two more goals to bring the game to 5-1. A valiant effort from the Vikings was not enough as ND pulled away with the win.

Game Moments

Kayden Hargraves stopped 33 of 38 shots in his second-career start.

Will Howard had a game-high four blocked shots.

Luke Mobley netted his seventh goal of the season.

Ryan Naumovski is one game shy of 150 NCAA career games.

Augustana went fifty-percent on the power play.

Goals

Trevor Janicke scored his first goal of the game from in-tight as he sneaked one past Kayden Hargraves.

Luke Mobley roofed Augustana’s lone goal from in front of the net off passes from Ryan Naumovski and Brett Meerman.

Cole Knuble regained the Fighting Irish lead with a shot from the top of the circle.

Knuble scored his second of the night off an ND offensive break.

Janicke slotted in ND’s fourth of the night from in front of the net.

Knuble fired in a wrist shot from the top of the circle for his first-career hat trick.

Augustana and Notre Dame finish out the weekend series Sunday night inside Compton Family Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. (CST).

