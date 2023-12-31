Brandon Valley takes two wins at third day of Hoop City Classic

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brandon Valley sweeps Thunder Basin, WY in a boy’s and girl’s basketball doubleheader at the final day of the Hoop City Classic.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Saturday’s action. Scores from the final day of the Hoop City Classic are listed below.

Girls scores:

- 3A Tea Area-77, Rapid City Christian-44

- Brandon Valley-67, Thunder Basin (WY)-35

- Mitchell-71, Campbell County (WY)-56

Boys scores:

- Rapid City Christian-77, Campbell County (WY)-63

- Brandon Valley-64, Thunder Basin (WY)-46

- Potter County-58, Bridgewater-Emery-56

- Thunder Basin (WY)-54, Aberdeen Central-49

- 2AA Mitchell-45, DeLaSalle (MN)-41

- Waconia (MN)-68, Lennox-65

