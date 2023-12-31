Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Breaking: Food service worker at State Penitentiary assaulted, Jameson Annex on lockdown

(KSFY)
By Beth Warden
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has learned that an inmate at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls assaulted a food service worker on Sunday morning.

According to multiple sources, the inmate attacked an Aramark female employee in the meat cooler in the kitchen of the Jameson Annex at 8:00 a.m.

A responding correctional officer, who had been diverted due to a shift change, found the inmate on top of the employee, putting her in a chokehold. The correctional officer pulled the inmate off of the employee.

The employee was taken by ambulance from the Penitentiary to a local hospital at 8:45 a.m.

The Department of Corrections confirmed this is an ongoing investigation.

The DCI has been requested to assist in the investigation, according to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Attorney General’s office.

Correctional officers report that although it is a protocol to have a senior staff member on call to report to the Penitentiary to provide additional assistance, as of 10:00 a.m., the on-call person had not arrived.

The Jameson Annex is currently on lockdown. Inmate visits were underway at the time of the attack and were canceled shortly after.

One correctional officer described concerns for all who live or work at the Penitentiary.

“This administration does not have staff safety in its best interest,” the officer expressed.

Dakota News Now has asked Aramark food service for a statement and is awaiting their response at this time.

Stay with Dakota News Now online and on-air for updates to this story as more information is released.

Further Reading:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists in western South Dakota should get used to seeing signs like this during a rebuild...
Highway 385 project will close road critical to $2 billion Black Hills tourism industry
Watertown police are asking for residents near Lake Kampeska to check security footage after...
2 Watertown men arrested for stealing from mailboxes around Lake Kampeska
3 men arrested in connection to string of church burglaries in Lincoln Co.
3 men arrested for attempted burglary in Lincoln Co.
The newest member of the Dakota News Now family, Everest Ray Juhnke, was born on December 29....
Meet the newest member of the Dakota News Now family
Arrest made in southwest Sioux Falls aggravated assault

Latest News

SDSU hoists the Dakota Marker in 2023 after defeating NDSU 33-16
SDSU athletes compete with other FCS athletes to raise money for childhood cancer research
SDSU athletes compete with other FCS athletes to raise money for childhood cancer research
3 men arrested in connection to string of church burglaries in Lincoln Co.
Names released of three arrested for church burglary in Lincoln Co.
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota
Unemployment insurance tax cut goes into effect January 1