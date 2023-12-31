Breaking: Food service worker at State Penitentiary assaulted, Jameson Annex on lockdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has learned that an inmate at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls assaulted a food service worker on Sunday morning.

According to multiple sources, the inmate attacked an Aramark female employee in the meat cooler in the kitchen of the Jameson Annex at 8:00 a.m.

A responding correctional officer, who had been diverted due to a shift change, found the inmate on top of the employee, putting her in a chokehold. The correctional officer pulled the inmate off of the employee.

The employee was taken by ambulance from the Penitentiary to a local hospital at 8:45 a.m.

The Department of Corrections confirmed this is an ongoing investigation.

The DCI has been requested to assist in the investigation, according to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Attorney General’s office.

Correctional officers report that although it is a protocol to have a senior staff member on call to report to the Penitentiary to provide additional assistance, as of 10:00 a.m., the on-call person had not arrived.

The Jameson Annex is currently on lockdown. Inmate visits were underway at the time of the attack and were canceled shortly after.

One correctional officer described concerns for all who live or work at the Penitentiary.

“This administration does not have staff safety in its best interest,” the officer expressed.

Dakota News Now has asked Aramark food service for a statement and is awaiting their response at this time.

Stay with Dakota News Now online and on-air for updates to this story as more information is released.

Further Reading:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.