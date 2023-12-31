Avera Medical Minute
‘Learn to Curl’ event introduces new people to the sport of curling

Curling is one of the fastest-growing winter sports in the region and around forty beginners joined in for a 'Learn to Curl' event.(KSFY)
By Parker Brown
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It can sometimes be uncomfortable to jump into a new sport, but the Sioux Falls Curling Club provided a safe, comfortable, affordable and fun way to try out throwing stones. Curling is one of the fastest-growing winter sports in the region and around forty beginners joined in on Saturday night.

Everyone starts somewhere. Getting that start is easier when the game is made accessible.

“The great thing about curling is that just about any age or ability can participate,” said Sioux Falls Curling Club President, Dustin Hansen. “There’s clubs that have people that are in their 90s still out there throwing stones, so it’s just really great to have different generations of people being able to compete on the same sheet of ice. You don’t have to be a superstar athlete to be able to come out here.”

Curlers get involved quickly. Hansen has been part of the curling club since they formed in 2014 and after serving as a board member he became their president. One of the things that keeps curlers coming back is the community they built.

“I make a joke and people are probably tired of hearing it, but 90% of the people that I know now are from the curling club,” Hansen chuckled. “The guys that I golf with in the summer, get together and hang out with on the weekends are all people that I met from curling. We travel around the region to go to different tournaments and just have a great time that way. Curling is more than just a sport on ice to keep active. It’s a great social activity as well.”

Nights like this ‘Learn to Curl’ event help club members share their love for the sport with others.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out here with friends and family where you’re kind of comfortable, where everyone’s new, everyone is kind of learning at the same time,” Hansen described.

Saturday was also a subtle reminder that they, too, were once a beginner.

“It’s really weird to think back because there was a couple of people that had done it before, but no real training like we do now,” Hansen said. “To be able to learn from certified instructors really gives people a leg up so to speak on a lot of what we had to go through, but sometimes you got to walk before you can run and we’re happy to be those guinea pigs.”

