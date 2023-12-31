Avera Medical Minute
Names released of three arrested for church burglary in Lincoln Co.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they had been investigating several church burglaries in the area.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the three men who were arrested on Thursday night after authorities said they tried to break into a church.

31-year-old Billy “Ty” Phillips of Hawarden, 27-year-old John Carr of Sheldon and 19-year-old Darren Nicholson of Sioux Center were transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and booked in on several charges.

They had suspected a church south of Canton was going to be the target of another burglary and stationed two deputies inside the church on Thursday night.

Two men came up to the back door and attempted to get it open, before leaving.

The suspects were seen leaving in a black Chevrolet.

The vehicle was located and a 31-year-old male from Hawarden, a 27-year-old male from Sheldon and a 19-year-old male from Sioux Center were taken into custody.

Deputies discovered methamphetamine, burglary tools and other items of interest relating to burglaries.

All three were transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and booked on charges of burglary 3rd degree, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and ingesting a controlled substance.

The driver had an additional charge for having forged paper plates.

Sunday's top headlines and First Alert forecast