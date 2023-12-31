Avera Medical Minute
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84

Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache for his new look in Sunday, Feb. 17, 1972 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. Yarborough passed away on Dec. 31, 2023.(JPK | AP Photo/JPK)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough has died at 84, according to NASCAR.

Yarborough was a four-time Daytona 500 winner, a five-time victor in the Southern 500 and his three Cup Series titles came consecutively from 1976-1978.

Yarborough is tied with Jimmie Johnson for sixth on the Cup Series’ all-time list with 83 victories each.

“Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen,” NASCAR Chairman & CEO Jim France said in a statement. “His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book. He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor as he was behind the wheel of a stock car. On behalf of the France family and NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Cale Yarborough.”

Yarborough was born March 27, 1939, in Florence County, South Carolina.

