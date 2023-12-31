Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station

FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An officer was shot and killed after witnessing a crime at a Sheetz gas station in North Carolina, police say.

The Greensboro Police Department identified the officer as Sergeant Philip Dale Nix. He was on the force for 23 years and was “a loving husband, father and son.”

The shooting happened Saturday around 4 p.m. at the Sheetz gas station at 3200 Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro, North Carolina, police say.

The Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said that Nix was off-duty when he “witnessed a crime occur” and attempted “to approach the suspects” before being shot.

Thompson said two off-duty first responders were at the scene and provided treatment to Nix before crews rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, Z’quriah Le’Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28, are in custody in connection with Nix’s death.

Foster is charged with first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny and is held with no bond.

Blackwell is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is held with a $500,000 bond.

Morrison is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny and is held without bond.

According to authorities, additional charges may be coming as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists in western South Dakota should get used to seeing signs like this during a rebuild...
Highway 385 project will close road critical to $2 billion Black Hills tourism industry
Watertown police are asking for residents near Lake Kampeska to check security footage after...
2 Watertown men arrested for stealing from mailboxes around Lake Kampeska
3 men arrested in connection to string of church burglaries in Lincoln Co.
3 men arrested for attempted burglary in Lincoln Co.
The newest member of the Dakota News Now family, Everest Ray Juhnke, was born on December 29....
Meet the newest member of the Dakota News Now family
Arrest made in southwest Sioux Falls aggravated assault

Latest News

A man was killed in a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.
Man killed during hunting accident
Breaking: Food service worker at State Penitentiary assaulted, Jameson Annex on lockdown
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
SDSU hoists the Dakota Marker in 2023 after defeating NDSU 33-16
SDSU athletes compete with other FCS athletes to raise money for childhood cancer research