SDSU athletes compete with other FCS athletes to raise money for childhood cancer research

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In one week, the Jackrabbits will take on the Montana Grizzlies in the FCS Championship, and while the Jacks look to defend their title, three players are aiming to win another trophy in Frisco.

Quarterback, Mark Gronowski, DE, Quinton Hicks, and DT, Brian Williams joined Northwestern Mutual and USD’s Quarterback, Aiden Bouman, to create a national competition.

The inaugural Northwestern Mutual National ALSF Cancer Champion Competition includes student-athletes from football teams at 11 FCS universities.

The athletes have been competing to raise the most money and awareness for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a leading childhood cancer research organization that also helps local families with travel for life-saving treatment for their children.

“The players are making an incredible impact and influencing the next generation of philanthropic leaders. It has been inspiring to watch communities, businesses, and universities rally behind their local athletes’ efforts. From Cubby’s in Brookings to Leo’s in Vermillion, to restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts, to Northwestern Mutual firms across the country, and more, many businesses have hosted events in support of the athletes and their mission to end pediatric cancer. These players helped start a national movement,” said Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger with Northwestern Mutual.

The players have raised almost $30,000 so far with SDSU’s Brian Williams is in the lead.

Participating Student-Athletes:

  • Aiden Bouman, University of South Dakota
  • C.J. Siegel, University of North Dakota
  • Quinton Hicks, South Dakota State University
  • Darnel Shillingford, Bryant University
  • Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State University
  • Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State University
  • Brian Williams, South Dakota State University
  • Zachary Clement, Southeastern Louisiana University
  • Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington University
  • Matthew Sluka, College of the Holy Cross
  • Zach Annexstad, Illinois State University

The competition ends in a “Faceoff” event on January 6th in Frisco at “The Locale Shacks.” They will also present the “Lemon Trophy” to the winning player at Toyota Stadium.

