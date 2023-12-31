Second day of action brings inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic to a close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic comes to a close at the Sanford Pentagon, bringing some close matchups.
Girls scores:
- 4AA Sioux Falls Jefferson-66, Sioux Falls Lincoln-27
- 3AA Sioux Falls Washington-49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt-48
Boys scores:
- 5AA Sioux Falls Lincoln-53, Sioux Falls Jefferson-50
- 3AA Sioux Falls Roosevelt-72, Sioux Falls Washington-49
