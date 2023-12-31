Second day of action brings inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic to a close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic comes to a close at the Sanford Pentagon, bringing some close matchups.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Saturday’s action. Scores from the Sanford Pentagon are listed below.

Girls scores:

- 4AA Sioux Falls Jefferson-66, Sioux Falls Lincoln-27

- 3AA Sioux Falls Washington-49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt-48

Boys scores:

- 5AA Sioux Falls Lincoln-53, Sioux Falls Jefferson-50

- 3AA Sioux Falls Roosevelt-72, Sioux Falls Washington-49

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.