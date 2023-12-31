Stampede keep distance over Cedar Rapids in Saturday night win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls stays efficient with their shots in a 5-2 win over Cedar Rapids Saturday night.

The Stampede took 25 shots on goal, compared to 28 from Cedar Rapids. Isaac Johnson started the scoring less than five minutes into the game, giving Cedar Rapids the lead at 4:25. Only a minute and a half later, Sioux Falls would respond as Hayden Reid nets his third goal of the year unassisted.

Gennadi Chaly would give Sioux Falls the lead with 15:38 in the first period, assisted by Egor Barabanov. Cedar Rapids would pull level less than a minute into the second period, with Erik Klad netting his second goal of the year. Chaly would respond only a minute later, scoring his tenth goal of the year. J.J. Wiebusch would give the Herd a 4-2 lead with 13:08 in the second period, scoring a power play goal for his 15th of the year. John McNelis would score his ninth goal of the year on an empty net goal late in the third period.

Sioux Falls is back at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Sunday evening at 6:00 against Des Moines.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.