Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A teenager was killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Hayden Bonta, 17, was declared dead by the coroner after authorities were called out to County Road in Carroll County, Mississippi, to investigate the incident.

An investigation is being conducted, but the shooting appears accidental, according to authorities.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said. “The death of a teenager is never easy. I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

Hayden was the second person to be killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police are asking for residents near Lake Kampeska to check security footage after...
2 Watertown men arrested for stealing from mailboxes around Lake Kampeska
Motorists in western South Dakota should get used to seeing signs like this during a rebuild...
Highway 385 project will close road critical to $2 billion Black Hills tourism industry
3 men arrested in connection to string of church burglaries in Lincoln Co.
3 men arrested for attempted burglary in Lincoln Co.
The newest member of the Dakota News Now family, Everest Ray Juhnke, was born on December 29....
Meet the newest member of the Dakota News Now family
Arrest made in southwest Sioux Falls aggravated assault

Latest News

Curling is one of the fastest-growing winter sports in the region and around forty beginners...
‘Learn to Curl’ event introduces new people to the sport of curling
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
Sydney and Auckland are the first major cities to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere
A therapy donkey visited a senior living center in Minnesota.
‘It’s very special’: Therapy donkey visits senior living center
A therapy donkey visited a senior living center in Minnesota.
'It's very special': Therapy donkey visits senior living center