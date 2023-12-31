Unemployment insurance tax cut goes into effect January 1

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The bill to cut unemployment insurance employer contributions will go into effect on Monday.

The bill, HB 1011, cuts contributions by 0.5% and delivers an $18 million tax cut for South Dakota businesses.

“The first bill I signed last legislative session delivered a massive tax cut to South Dakota businesses,” said Gov. Noem. “Our unemployment reserves are strong, our economy is continuing to thrive, and more businesses are moving to our state. Now, our hardworking business owners will get to keep more of their hard-earned dollars.”

Gov. Noem also said South Dakota was the only state to reject additional elevated unemployment benefits offered by the federal government during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, South Dakota broke the national record for the lowest unemployment rate.

