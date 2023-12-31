Watertown, Canton take team titles at 2023 Floyd Farrand Invitational

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown took the boys team title, while Canton took the girls team title at this year’s edition of the Floyd Farrand Invitational.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Saturday’s boys wrestling action. Team scoreboards are listed below

Boys final standings:

1. Watertown - 221.0

2. Brandon Valley - 146.0

3. Sioux Falls Lincoln - 139.0

4. Milbank - 116.0

5. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson - 113.5

6. Sioux Falls Jefferson - 107.0

7. O’Gorman - 106.0

8. Wagner - 97.5

9. Brookings - 96.5

T10. Sisseton - 90.5

T10. Spearfish - 90.5

Girls final standings:

1. Canton - 158.0

2. Watertown - 148.0

3. Lakota Tech - 116.0

4. Brookings - 86.0

5. Viborg-Hurley - 75.0

6. Sully Buttes - 70.0

7. Brandon Valley - 64.0

8. Dell Rapids - 60.0

9. Sisseton - 35.0

10. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson - 22.0

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.