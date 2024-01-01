2nd annual New Year’s Eve Sobriety Wacipi draws crowd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To ring in the new year, a unique celebration took place at the Coliseum in downtown Sioux Falls: the second annual New Year’s Eve Sobriety Wacipi put on by South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

“To me, I think Wacipi is just a gathering,” said Monte Muggins, a vendor and dancer at this year’s Wacipi. “It’s just where people get together and have fun, it’s just another way to connect.”

Wacipis, also known as pow-wows, bring members from multiple tribes together to celebrate their culture.

“Everyone’s so, you know, spread apart now,” Muggins explained. “This gives us a chance to just reconnect.”

The grand entrance is a special kick-off to the festivities of the pow-wow and despite a fire alarm being accidentally pulled, the dancing and the drums rang through the building.

“Us doing that and honoring the veterans in that way, it just, some people cry from it you know it’s kind of a touching thing,” Muggins described. “It’s really nice to still do that.”

This Wacipi already means more to the native American community in Sioux Falls. Not only do they celebrate the new year, but they do so in a safe and sober way. It’s a message that has resonated with their community. In their second year, they saw an even bigger crowd.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on going out to the bars, just bringing in the new year with alcohol and that’s not necessarily what the native community in Sioux Falls needs or wants,” said South Dakota Urban Indian Health’s CEO, Michaela Seiber. “We thought it was something we could step in and fill that gap.”

Seiber grew up in Sisseton and is a tribal member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate. To be able to help others who may have struggled with addiction is impactful to her.

“If you’re trying to recover from any addiction, it can be lonely as a family member just in this space away from reservation life, away from your family, away from your tribe,” Seiber said. “Having a space, at least you know once a year you’re going to have a pow-wow like this and it’s going to be filled with people you don’t know, but they’re your family now.”

South Dakota Urban Indian Health looks forward to continuing this event for many new years to come.

“We’re looking for growth, for expansion, bigger places to bring in more people,” said Seiber.

