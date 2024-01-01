Augustana can’t get revenge against Notre Dame, fall in overtime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana hockey (6-10-2) fell short in overtime to Notre Dame (10-8-2) by a score of 3-2 inside Compton Family Ice Arena. Zack Rose made 37 saves in his first game since Nov. 26th while Ryan Naumovski skated in his 150th consecutive NCAA career game.

Viking hockey jumped out to an early 1-0 lead as Ben Troumbly potted his second of the season off a Will Howard rebound. Augustana continued its momentum throughout the first half of the first period as it controlled the majority of possession. Notre Dame evened the score with just over five minutes remaining in the frame as Michael Mastrodomenico slotted in the rubber short side.

ND’s offense carried its late first period goal into the second frame as Paul Fischer fired in a shot from the top of the circle through traffic to take its first lead of the game. Augustana bounced back with just over two-minutes remaining in the period as a trio of freshmen compiled for a Vikings’ goal, Owen Bohn rifled in his third of the season off passes from Quinn Rudrud and Callum Gau.

The third period started out hot as both teams found offensive chances but Rose and Ryan Bischel stood tall throughout the entire 20 minutes. A quick break led by Luke Mobley turned into a premier scoring chance for the Vikings as the puck nearly slid into the net midway through the period, after a quick review by the officials the Vikings chance was diminished.

Before the start of the overtime period, Notre Dame challenged a hit that occurred in the final 17.1 seconds of the third period. After a successful challenge the Vikings were forced to play 4 on 3 for the entire extra period of play. ND took advantage of its man-advantage as Cole Knuble potted his fourth of the weekend to grab the Fighting Irish win.

Game Moments

Ryan Naumovski skated in his 150th NCAA career game.

Zack Rose made 37 saves in his first start in over a month.

A trio of freshmen connected for the Vikings second goal.

Only first-year players collected points for the Vikings.

AU blocked a total of 24 shots led by Anthony Stark with a team-high of three.

Goals

Ben Troumbly chipped in his second of the season off a play set up by Will Howard and Hayden Hennen.

Michael Mastrodomenico evened the score at 1-1 with a short side goal.

Paul Fischer grabbed the ND lead with a wrist shot from the slot through traffic.

Owen Bohn slotted in his third of the season off passes from Quinn Rudrud and Callum Gau.

Cole Knuble scored the game-winning goal in overtime to secure an ND win.

Augustana will look to bounce back in the win column as it faces off against Minnesota State Mankato on home ice inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The two-game series is slated for Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6:07 p.m. The weekend series will be the last time Augustana plays inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center before the opening of Midco Arena on Friday, Jan. 26.

Recap courtesy of Augustana Athletic Communications.

