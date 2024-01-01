Making realistic goals for the new year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a new year, many people set New Year’s resolutions, but the focus of those resolutions usually involves giving something up.

Karla Salem, Integrated Behavioral Therapist for Sanford Health, has different ideas on approaching those goals for the new year. “One of the things that resolution means is to resolve, what do you want to resolve? I think one of the ideas that I enjoy entertaining is to look at what I’m currently doing and what would I like to continue to do. What are some things that I enjoy about my life currently that I would like to move into the next year with me? It gives people a time for self-reflection, it gives them time to think about the good parts other than just the parts that need changing, and it puts a little intentionality into their day and some of their behaviors. Another idea is to think about the things you wish for, the things when you’re sitting at a job and you’re thinking ‘I’d love to travel, it would be so much fun to go see my family on the West Coast,’ or, ‘I have not seen the ocean in years,’ and so take those wishes and turn them into some plans, turn them into some actual concrete ideas and have plans and goals to accomplish them.”

Salem also suggests moderation instead of completely giving something up. “For everything you want, there is usually some way of getting a part of it. You can’t always get what you want but if you try real hard you get what you need, it’s always an important quote for me, so the things you can do with that is maybe you don’t get Casey’s breakfast pizza every day, maybe you get one slice, once a week, maybe you get the pizza that you want and maybe you look at the rest of the day, what can you cut out the rest of the day that makes it so that you’re getting what you want and have the energy to delete things that you don’t really want as much. Part of life is discerning what do I want, just because I can do something doesn’t mean you have to do it, just because there are all these options doesn’t mean that you have to take all of them.”

Salem shared some advice for combating discouragement. “The discouragement comes because of black and white thinking, if I do this it’s going to make my life better, I’m going to show that I have self-will. I have discipline, and then I don’t do it, usually what it means when you don’t do it is that you really didn’t want to do it, to begin with, and so to try to fight what you always want versus what you don’t want is kind of a losing battle, so you just want to reevaluate. I stopped doing this already, what’s the deal? What am I thinking? Well, I didn’t enjoy doing that, well is there any way you can get that outcome in another way, and maybe it’s time to do some research, do some Google searches, find out what it is that you can do that does sound enjoyable, that you could sustain. The other thing though about human nature is that we get bored easily doing one thing, we like schedules, and we like routines usually, but we get bored, so if there is a goal that you want to accomplish, maybe you want to have multiple plans on getting there so one on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, you do this on Tuesday, Thursday you do this, so there are some options so that you don’t have to get into some grind and get bored with it immediately.”

