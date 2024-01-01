Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Mayors look ahead to 2024

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we sit down with the mayors of South Dakota’s two largest cities.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joins us to discuss the historic growth of the metro area, future projects for the city, and one legislative priority he’d like to see lawmakers take up in Pierre this session.

Jack Caudill sits down with Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun to discuss his first months in office, possible changes coming to the city’s vision fund, and preparing for the arrival of the B-1 Bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking: Food service worker at State Penitentiary assaulted, Jameson Annex on lockdown
Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
3 men arrested in connection to string of church burglaries in Lincoln Co.
Names released of three arrested for church burglary in Lincoln Co.
Motorists in western South Dakota should get used to seeing signs like this during a rebuild...
Highway 385 project will close road critical to $2 billion Black Hills tourism industry
Dakota News Now is looking back at the stories that connected most with viewers and garnered...
Dakota News Now revisits top 10 stories of 2023

Latest News

Sunday Evening's First Alert Forecast
To ring in the new year, a unique celebration took place at the Coliseum in downtown Sioux...
2nd annual New Year’s Eve Sobriety Wacipi draws crowd
2nd annual New Year’s Eve Sobriety Wacipi draws crowd
Matters of the State: Mayors look ahead to 2024