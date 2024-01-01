Matters of the State: Mayors look ahead to 2024

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we sit down with the mayors of South Dakota’s two largest cities.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joins us to discuss the historic growth of the metro area, future projects for the city, and one legislative priority he’d like to see lawmakers take up in Pierre this session.

Jack Caudill sits down with Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun to discuss his first months in office, possible changes coming to the city’s vision fund, and preparing for the arrival of the B-1 Bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.