Skyforce celebrate New Year’s Eve win over G League Ignite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce opened up a 14-point lead in the second half and never looked back, winning 126-110 in their New Year’s Eve game against G League Ignite.

Orlando Robinson led the Skyforce with 24 points while also collecting 12 rebounds for a double-double. Cole Swider and Jamaree Bouyea each scored 19 points, Caleb Daniels added 15, Alondes Williams and Justin Champagnie each scored 14 points as well. Bouyea led the team with eight assists, while Malik Williams also added 12 rebounds.

Sioux Falls shot 54.5% from the field, including 39% from beyond the arc and 83.3% from the free throw line.

For the Ignite, John Jenkins led the team with 22 points. Matas Buzelis added 16 points, and Izan Almansa scored 14. Almansa also led the team in rebounds with nine, while Norris Cole led in assists with six.

The Ignite shot 40.4% from the field, and only 33.3% from downtown while going 86.4% from the free throw line.

The Skyforce are back at home in their next game at the Sanford Pentagon, in a rematch against the G League Ignite.

