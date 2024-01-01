Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota State runs away with win in Grand Forks

Jackrabbits get out to an early lead and never look back, winning 74-53 over North Dakota in...
By Cooper Seamer and SDSU Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State opened Summit League play on Sunday with a 74-53 victory over North Dakota at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. 

The Jackrabbits improve to 7-5 overall with a 1-0 conference record. 

SDSU came out strong and opened the game up with a 12-2 lead within the first six minutes of play. Back-to-back UND buckets threatened to close the gap until a three-pointer from Paige Meyer to end the first period pushed it to a 19-10 Jackrabbit lead. 

An early 7-0 run from the Jackrabbits featured five points from Brooklyn Meyer to start the second quarter. Further scoring from Ellie Colbeck, Madison Mathiowetz, Tori Nelson helped push the lead to 22 at the break with a score of 41-19. The second half continued just as strong and featured the Jacks up by as many as 29 points. Offensive rebounds were key throughout the half to push the team on their way to victory. 

Mathiowetz led the way with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists as Brooklyn Meyer added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. She also contributed two assists, two steals and two blocks. Madysen Vlastuin chipped in 13 points, including three triples, with four rebounds and Tori Nelson contributed nine points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. 

SDSU won the competition on the glass, out-rebounding the Fighting Hawks by a margin of 47-35 and tallied 11 steals and assists. The Jacks shot 41.9% from the field and held UND to 34.5%. North Dakota (7-5, 1-0 Summit League) was led by a 17-point performance from Kacie Borowicz. 

  • This was Brooklyn Meyer’s sixth double-double of the season
  • Tori Nelson is now tied for fifth on SDSU’s career games played chart with 136 career appearances

South Dakota State will head south to Flagstaff, Arizona to face off against Northern Arizona. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Recap courtesy of SDSU Athletic Communications.

