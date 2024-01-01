Stampede end 2023 calendar year with loss to Des Moines

Avera Medical Minute
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Des Moines hands Sioux Falls their final loss of the 2023 calendar year with a 6-2 game in the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Des Moines scored six goals on 42 shots, while Sioux Falls scored two on 37. Des Moines scored the opening two goals, first coming from Ashton Dahms on his fourth goal of the year and Liam Watkins for his third. Sioux Falls finally responded in the second period, with Beckett Hendrickson scoring his eighth goal of the year.

Des Moines would then score three in a row, coming from Owen Dyer, Jacob Jastrzebski, and Jack Kernan. Tyler Borgula scored on a power play goal late in the third period for his 11th of the year, while Nate Delladonna scored to end the game.

