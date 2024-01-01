Avera Medical Minute
Sunny start to the New Year

Dry all week long
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for eastern and central parts of the region until noon today. The fog, combined with sub-freezing temperatures, could cause for some slick spots on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Make sure you’re slowing down if you’re out and about this morning! The fog should burn out of here this afternoon and we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs mainly in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow is looking like a pretty similar day across the region. We’ll see a few more clouds with highs back in the low to mid 30s. Cooler air will settle in for the middle of the week. Highs will drop into the upper 20s. We should warm back into the low 30s by Friday and this weekend with the dry weather continuing.

Our next chance for moisture looks like it will come early next week when we could see some snow across the viewing area. Right now, it is much too early to nail down any specific amounts, so stick with your Dakota News Now First Alert Weather team for updates!

