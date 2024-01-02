11th annual Downtown Burger Battle begins in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Flavors in the 11th annual Downtown Burger Battle range from root beer to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The contest draws crowds of people to the downtown area. Last year, nearly 60,000 burgers were sold at 34 restaurants.

This month, 37 restaurants are competing. Businesses are hoping for similar results from 2023.

“Every year, we keep adding more and more restaurants. We basically have restaurants from the west side of downtown to the east side of downtown, from Falls Park to the south side. Basically, any place that could come up with some kind of way of making a burger is part of Burger Battle,” said DTSF President Joe Batcheller.

Burgers will be rated based on flavor, patty, toppings, bun and presentation.

To cast your vote, you’ll need to download the DTSF Passport app. Learn more here.

