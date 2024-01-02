18-year-old arrested after shooting at occupied Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after firing a gun at an occupied home that had 10 residents inside.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, a driver encountered another car with a group of people in it that they were familiar with. The passenger of the second vehicle, 18-year-old Sheldon Wayne Stewart of Sioux Falls, pointed a gun at the driver and they then tried to flee back to their home on the 6300 block of West Grove Place.

Once they arrived, the vehicle with Stewart in it also arrived at the home and he began firing a gun. There were multiple people outside of the home, who quickly ran inside.

The vehicle and Stewart then left, but they returned 15 minutes later and he began firing at the mobile home again. After they left, Sioux Falls Police were called. An officer found the vehicle at 11th and Grange and made an arrest.

Stewart was charged with several counts of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm at an occupied structure, and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The driver of the vehicle was not believed to have taken part and was not arrested.

There were young children in the car, and they were believed to be inside the car at the time of the shooting as well.

In the home, there were 10 people total including multiple teenagers 15 to 17 years old. There was also a 2-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 20-year-old male and a 36-year-old woman inside the home when the gun was fired at it.

According to Sioux Falls Police, the suspect and victims have a past history and know each other.

No injuries were reported.

