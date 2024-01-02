Avera Medical Minute: 2023 Recap of Medical Minute Moments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera’s footprint reaches 100 communities across the Upper Midwest. Each of those more than 300 locations has an important story. Every week, the Medical Minute gives you a look at the work physicians are doing to make a positive impact in patients’ lives. As we kick off the New Year, we take a look back at some of those important patient stories of 2023.

Broken bones and torn ligaments are an everyday occurrence for orthopedic surgeons. But this summer, doctors were forced to think outside the box to save a team roper’s thumb.

“First steer out, her was a really hard running steer, I got up to him, I roped him, I went to dally, and somehow my rope popped over my horn, it wrapped around my thumb, my steer was going one way, my horse was going another way, and it took my thumb right along with it,” said Avera patient, Helen Breitag.

The Medical Minute has always featured Avera patients, but sometimes, those patients are also physicians. This year, Dr. Jenna Wickersham provided us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her kidney transplant.

“I feel like I was remarkably calm that day when I checked in and I kind of knew what to expect, they were going to do labs and an EKG and the whole team was going to come visit me and then we got downstairs and they whisked me right in there,” said Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Jenna Wickersham.

“Once the organ is here we actually assess the organ, make sure everything is good to go. That’s where the transplant start,” said Avera Transplant surgeon, Dr. Sujit Sakpal.

Taking care of your health doesn’t always involve a trip to the doctor, it can be as easy as choosing the right foods at the supermarket. In 2023, the Avera Research Institute launched its Food as Medicine Study.

“This study in particular is aiming to identify whether or not the mode at which we deliver our produce prescription matters, so half of our participants, about 200 will be randomized to what we call a traditional in store voucher method, and then the other 200 participants will be randomized to a produce box delivery,” said Director of Community Research at Avera Research Institute and principal investigator for the study, Christine Hockett, PhD.

A cancer diagnosis can be life-changing, but thanks to clinical trials through the Avera Cancer Institute, patients have more options in the fight against their disease.

“Some of us believe that cancer care without clinical trials is really not possible, clinical trials do offer access to the best therapies or the therapies of the future in current times,” gynecologic oncologist, Avera Medical Group, Dr. Luis Rojas.

“We’re always striving to get better treatments, more effective, better tolerated treatments, and without clinical trials we would be unable to do that,” said senior clinical research coordinator, Avera Cancer Institute, Natasha Flier.

In 2023 we look back at our history, to show how innovation has been at the heart of Avera’s mission.

“It’s in! And it works! It’s in and it works! It was just like two children coming down the hall of the hospital and I knew I was taking him home again,” said patient’s wife, Gail Hanna.

30 years ago, Willis Hanna became the first of many patients in South Dakota to receive a cardiac stent.

“To be a part of that was way cool. It made a dramatic game changer, patients did better, we weren’t going back and doing emergency procedures. It’s continued to expand and it’s now the standard of care” said interventional cardiologist with the North Central Heart Institute, a division of the Avera Heart Hospital, Dr. Raymond Allen.

These are just a small sampling of stories from the last year. To find all of these Medical Minutes and additional stories, head to Avera.org/MedicalMinute.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.